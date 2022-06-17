GP practices getting help with telephone issues

More patients are being seen despite a significant drop in the number of GPs in the county

The details have been revealed in a report outlining efforts to improve access to GPs across the county.

The issue will be discussed at Telford & Wrekin Council's Health and Wellbeing Board on Wednesday.

It comes after concern was raised by Telford MP Lucy Allan with the Health Secretary only last week over difficulties patients were having in securing appointments.

Councillors on the committee originally raised the issue of access to GPs last September, and officials from Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) are now set to provide an update on the situation.

Their report reveals that GPs are actually seeing significantly more patients – despite a drop in the number of doctors in the county.

The CCG report shows the number of appointments taking place when compared to before the pandemic – with 256,176 in March this year, up from the 220,544 in April 2019.

The CCG said the situation comes despite a major fall in the number of GPs working in the county – down from 285 in 2015 to 250 in February this year.

The number of partner GPs has fallen even further – down from 229 in September 2015 to 168 in February this year.

A report to be considered by councillors states: "GP services are extremely busy, demand continues to increase, there are 12 per cent less GPs in post than 2015 but despite this General Practice is offering more appointments now than prior to the pandemic."

The issue of contacting GPs over the phone was one raised in the Shropshire Star's own GP survey last year – with 49 per cent of respondents saying they had "major problems" getting through.

The report from the CCG says practices with problems will be getting dedicated help to improve the situation.

It states: "Feedback from patients is that it is not just access to timely appointments that has caused a poor patient experience of primary care.

"They have also experienced significant problems getting through to the practice on the telephone in the first place.

"This has largely been down to the functionality of the practice telephone systems to deal with the volume of calls.

"The majority of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin practices utilise one telephone system provider. In order to help with the issues, the CCG has commissioned the company to provide an enhanced telephony support package for practices to have an improved understanding of their phone systems.