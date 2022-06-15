Work could start on Future Fit next year, says Javid

Health Secretary Sajid Javid MP urged to give people vapes on the NHS

Sajid Javid added that the construction work could be completed by 2028.

Mr Javid was responding to a question from Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski, who has been a vocal campaigner for the shake-up of hospital services in the county.

Mr Kawczynski said welcomed news that a start-date for the much-delayed scheme could soon be in sight.

The scheme, previously known as Future Fit, would see emergency services centred on a new, enlarged A & E department at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Telford's Princess Royal Hospital would be redeveloped as a centre for planned care, but would retain a smaller, part-time "A & E local" unit.

The plan to reorganise hospital care in the county was first announced in 2013.

But the scheme has been dogged by controversy and delays after hospital chiefs declared their preference for a single, larger A & E departments serving the whole of the county, meaning that one of the emergency units would close.

Mr Kawczynski also blamed "a lack of cohesive leadership in the past" for delays to the scheme.

Mr Javid told Mr Kawczynski that if the business case for the plans was approved, construction could commence in 2023 and be completed by 2028.

He added that health minister Edward Argar MP would be visiting the county soon.

The Government allocated £312 million for the scheme in 2018, but the money as yet to be released amid concerns that the cost of the proposals have now risen to more than £500 million.

During a debate in the Commons, Mr Kawczynski asked Mr Javid what steps he was taking to raise the quality of leadership and management across the health and social care sectors.

Mr Kawczynski said the fact that the NHS would be receiving approximately £180 billion of taxpayers' money this year, improving leadership and management within the NHS was extremely important.

"In the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust, despite us obtaining £312 million from his department, to improve A&E services, a lack of cohesive leadership has resulted in no decision being taken as to how this money is going to be spent and with rising costs in the construction industry, this is of great concern to us.

"Will he intervene with our local hospital trust to make sure that this money is spent as expeditiously as possible and as quickly as possible?” Mr Javid replied that strong leadership could be the difference between life and death in the health service.

"Poor leadership has been tolerated for too long," he said.

Mr Javid said the Department for Health had just received the strategic outline case for reorganising Shropshire's hospitals, and was currently being reviewed.

"I also understand that the Trust is aiming to present the full business case in 2023 with construction starting in the same year and to be completed by 2028."