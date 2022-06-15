Hospital to receive garden centre donation

The donation from Dobbies will be used to transform tge garden at the Alice Ward

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry will receive the donation from Dobbies in Shrewsbury, which will be used to re-shape its Alice Ward garden.

The Alice Ward is the hospital's children's unit.

The award comes as a result of Dobbies' 'Helping You Community Grow' initiative.

Emma Pearce, Sister on the Alice Ward, said they were delighted with the win, adding: “We’re thrilled to have won Dobbies’ Helping Your Community Grow initiative and are looking forward to bringing our project to life. We’re really grateful for everyone’s support in getting us to this point and excited for what’s to come.”

Dobbies’ chief executive, Graeme Jenkins, said: “Helping Your Community Grow is a really popular initiative in Shrewsbury and we’re thrilled to be announcing our winning project, Garden for Alice Ward, who are looking to make a difference to the local area.

"It’s been great to see an enhanced importance on sustainability and environmentally friendly practices this year, and we’re excited to see where our support takes them.”

Dobbies said there will be further opportunities available for community groups looking to brighten up their local areas.

It said that community groups are invited to contact their local store for details of the community initiatives available on a case-by-case basis.