Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has fastest 999 call answering times in country, new figures show

By Lisa O'BrienBridgnorthHealthPublished: Comments

Residents in the West Midlands had their 999 calls answered in an average of just three seconds in April – quicker than any other region in the country, new figures show.

The local NHS ambulance trust is leading the way when compared with those in other parts of the nation, according to the latest NHS England data.

Nationally, calls were answered within an average of 28 seconds in April, but the average in the West Midlands was just three seconds.

One in 10 callers in the West Midlands was left waiting for longer than five seconds and one in 100 had to wait longer than 31 seconds.

In comparison, those in the South West of the country were typically waiting one minute and 20 seconds.

South Central and South Western ambulance trusts also made one in 100 people wait more than seven minutes that month.

Ambulance services are expected to reach people with the most serious life-threatening illnesses or injuries in an average time of seven minutes and hand all patients over to A&E within 15 minutes of arriving at hospital.

Bosses at West Midlands Ambulance Service say they are "extremely pleased" with the service's call answering speed and it is testament to the hard work of staff.

It comes as a "large number" of new staff have also been recruited to the control rooms.

Jeremy Brown, integrated emergency and urgent care and performance director at WMAS, said: “We all know how important it is to answer 999 calls quickly, particularly in cases of cardiac arrests where every second counts, so for us to have such impressive speed of call answering is extremely pleasing.

"It is testament to the hard work of everyone in our control rooms for the incredible levels of hard work and dedication they show every single day.

"We have also recently recruited a large number of new staff to our control rooms who have all settled in extremely well and are helping play a big part in the way we perform.

"My thanks go out to the whole team with special thanks to the training team, the mentors, call supervisors, duty management teams and all the call taking staff for the huge part they are playing in helping to save as many lives as possible.”

It comes as last month WMAS's nursing director Mark Doherty pinpointed a date – August 17 – as the service's "Titanic moment" when ambulances will not be able to pick patients up.

Patients suffering from heart attacks, strokes and blood clots are "dying every day" due to ambulances being stuck outside hospitals for several hours, he said.

He told a WMAS trust board meeting: "The issue is immediate and urgent. We have been raising this issue for several years.

"I spent most of the last two weeks visiting families where we caused harm. I can't carry on doing that, and I am not willing too. Someone, somewhere has got to stop this happening.

"We cannot carry on as an NHS causing patients harm. Some die; I can't carry on trying to explain something that is avoidable.

"This is the biggest problem facing the NHS right now. Last April we reported two serious incidents but this April we reported 23."

The meeting heard that the majority of serious incidents logged led to a patient's death.

Health
News
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
North Shropshire
Oswestry
Shrewsbury
South Shropshire
Telford
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News