Almost 500 student paramedic roles on offer at ambulance service amid pressures

Health chiefs have warned the service will be shortly facing its "Titanic moment" – on August 17 – when ambulances will no longer be able to pick patients up.

Pressures around the service have stemmed from handover delays with ambulances being stuck outside hospitals for several hours and people dying as a result.

Bosses are doing all they can in a bid to help tackle the issue, which has been described as a "chronic, long-standing problem" that has been escalated in the last year.

And now they have announced a major recruitment campaign with the aim of getting 484 new student paramedics to join their ranks across the region.

Louise Jones, recruitment manager at the service, said: “Today our exceptionally popular student paramedic programme opens to applicants as we work to further bolster our front-line staffing levels across the whole of our region. This means that, compared to our previous student paramedic recruitment, we are now looking to recruit across Birmingham, Black Country, Coventry, Warwickshire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Worcestershire and Staffordshire.

"In addition, for the first time we’ll also be accepting applications to our student paramedic programme from individuals awaiting A-Level or other Level 3 results. If you’re leaving college this year and want to work for us as a paramedic, you can now apply."

Ms Jones will be taking over the service's Instagram account on June 18 to share hints and tips and to answer questions from anyone interested in applying.

"We now have a dedicated microsite about our student paramedic programme which includes everything you need to know about entry criteria, the application and assessment process as well as the training programme once you begin so I would urge anyone considering this fantastic opportunity to visit wmascareers.uk in the first instance," she added.

“We’re also set to hold a number of career events in parts of the West Midlands in the coming weeks and I’d encourage anyone keen to apply to come along and meet us for an informal chat.

The student paramedic programme is a opportunity which provides a 42 month vocationally based programme where people can "earn as you learn". People will receive a minimum competitive salary of £18,661 per annum from day one of employment.

On completion of the programme, they will obtain a Level 6 Degree apprenticeship qualification and guaranteed employment as a paramedic with a minimum salary of £25,655 rising to £34,172 per annum plus unsocial hours pay enhancements.