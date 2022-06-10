Town councillor aims to build a 'stronger voice' for health services in Ludlow

Darren Childs

Councillor Darren Childs, of Ludlow Town Council, was elected to represent the Gallows Bank Ward earlier this year by 173 votes.

He began campaigning for better ambulance response times in the county, after his baby girl Myla suffered a seizure and was left waiting 37 minutes for paramedics.

Now, Mr Childs has had a 'very productive' meeting with the manager of Ludlow Community Hospital – Katie Turton – to discuss returning services to the south of the county.

He said: "We had a very productive chat about returning services back to Ludlow Hospital and improving on the services already provided.

"We are looking forward to working closely together in the future in making a local hospital fit for local services and local people."

Mr Childs said that some improvements have already been made, including the introduction of a dialysis service six days per week and beds on the hospital wards are full.

He also said that there is a team of community responders that set out from Ludlow now and children's occupational therapy services have returned.

Looking forward, the council aim to support the hospital in their recruitment drive and will be looking into a bus service from Bishop's Castle to Ludlow.

There is a great demand for services in the town, Mr Childs confirmed and while it is beneficial for the area, it also eases pressures on the Telford and Shrewsbury hospitals.

"I'm looking at getting a committee together of local GPs, nurses, the hospital, myself as councillor and local campaign groups for regular meetings," he added.