Lucy Allan MP reads out the email of a constituent unable to access the Teldoc system to the Secretary of State.

Telford MP Lucy Allan quizzed Health Secretary Sajid Javid about the case of a constituent who had recently suffered a heart attack but was unable to see his doctor.

On being unable to make an appointment on the phone over the course of three days, the patient told the MP that he went to the surgery only to be told to use the telephone.

Ms Allan challenged the secretary of state at Tuesday's meeting of the health and social care committee, to ensure that more residents can see their GP in good time.

Ms Allan also said 'many constituents' had written to her about 'non-urgent' operations being delayed for many years.

Mr Javid said he could not speak about the specifics of the situation in Telford but said that the 111 service is an option.

He said more GPs were in training than ever before, and appointments were increasing, but so was demand.

Mr Javid said he would look into the situation with delayed operations, adding that hospitals have been asked to give priority to people waiting the longest time.