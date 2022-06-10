Notification Settings

Patients urged to avoid 'extremely busy' Shropshire A&Es if they can

TelfordHealthPublished:

Shropshire health bosses are urging patients to think before attending A&E, with warnings that the county's hospitals are "extremely busy".

Health bosses have urged people to consider whether they need to be treated at A&E

Shropshire Community Health Trust has called on people to consider whether they can be treated at a minor injuries unit (MIU), or by a GP, instead of at hospital.

People are also encouraged to consider using 111 or to visit pharmacies for help.

The community trust said that both A&Es at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital are "extremely busy".

The hospitals have been under considerable strain in recent months, with some of the worst handover times for ambulance patients in the region.

In April, 40 patients waited more than 10 hours in the back of ambulances outside the A&E units, while another 1,253 people waited more than an hour to be handed over to hospital staff.

In a post on social media on Friday the trust said: "As A&E is extremely busy we want to remind everyone that our MIUs are open and able to help people and treat most minor injuries."

The trust said that for anyone suffering from minor injuries such as cuts, scrapes, animal or insect bites, soft tissue injuries or minor burns or scalds they can visit their local MIU located in Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Ludlow and Whitchurch.

However, people suffering from any chest or abdominal pain, breathing difficulties or ear pain are asked to call 111.

