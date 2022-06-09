County MP meets with Health Secretary over ambulance crisis

The worsening ambulance response times in the county have led to increasing concern

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, held talks with Sajid Javid at Westminster over the ongoing problems.

During the meeting she asked the minister to set up an independent Care Quality Commission review into the health problems affecting the county – a request rejected by Mr Javid.

It comes after Health Minster Edward Argar pledged to visit the county to see the problems first hand, and local health bosses set up their own review to try and solve the issues.

It has also been reported that West Midlands Ambulance Service faced its worst ever day for delays on Tuesday of this week – with the longest waits at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Mrs Morgan said: "If you suffer a heart attack in Shropshire you have to wait almost twice as long as people in Birmingham and if you have a serious but not-critical problem you could be stuck in an ambulance outside hospital for an entire day.

“From carers to consultants, far more staff are needed across the health system in Shropshire. As frontline health staff try and cope with more pressure than anyone should be expected to deal with, the Government needs to hurry up and act.

“Given the scale of the country’s labour shortage serious action is needed as so far there is no evidence that attempts to boost the workforce are working.

“I’m disappointed the Health Secretary is refusing a CQC review as an impartial look at Shropshire could help come up with fresh solutions. However I know the team from the Integrated Care System are working extremely hard on their own review and I’m looking forward to hearing their results."