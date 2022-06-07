Shropshire childhood cancer survivor is face of new poster campaign to save more lives

Shropshire graduate Ed Gardside is the star of a poster campaign

Ed Gardside, who lives in Telford, is the star of a poster campaign in 600 shops which launches this summer, raising money to improve survival and reduce long-term side effects for children with cancer.

The 22-year-old's family first noticed a problem on his eighth birthday when he was taken to hospital because he had unexplained red marks on his legs, bruised easily and was pale and tired.

He was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and was put on an intensive course of treatment lasting over three years.

More than ten years after finishing chemotherapy and beating cancer, Ed said he is "proud" to be the face of the scheme.

"I am so proud that I can be a poster boy for this crucial campaign," he said.

"I would not be here today without the incredible research from organisations including Cancer Research UK that made my treatment possible.

"I have now graduated from university, I love my job and I am living a very happy and healthy life. I’m back playing football too and will never take for granted the feeling of playing the sport I love.

“There was a time when my parents didn’t know if I would survive, so the fact that I will be seen in shop windows in 600 locations across the UK is mind-blowing.

"That’s down to research and that’s why raising money for Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People is so vital.

"Knowing I can make a difference to others means so much to me, so I hope people will give what they can.”

Cancer Research UK will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2022, and thanks in part to the charity’s work, the children's cancer survival rate has more than doubled since the 1970s.

The campaign highlights the fact that cancer still claims 500 young lives a year.

Jane Redman, a spokesperson for Cancer Research UK in Shropshire, has urged the county's residents to volunteer.

She said: "Our shops simply wouldn’t operate without volunteers and we’d love to see more faces in our friendly teams.

"No matter how much time a person can give or what their experience, our shops across Shropshire are urging people to get in touch.

"A few hours can make a big difference and give people a real sense of camaraderie in all pulling together for one reason – to beat cancer.

"We’re reflecting on the huge progress that has been made thanks to the generosity of our supporters."

For more information about volunteering visit cruk.org/volunteer