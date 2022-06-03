Care home taken over after sale

The Farmstead Care Home

Sandstone Care Group, which has headquarters in Chester and Warrington, has taken ownership of The Farmstead Care Home in Telford, Shropshire.

The 66-bed home, offering a mix of residential, dementia care and general nursing across its three floors, has been acquired by Octopus Real Estate and will be operated by Sandstone on a 35-year lease.

The home, which is rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission and is based at Bryce Way, Lawley, joins six other homes in the Sandstone Care Group in Powys, Wales, Merseyside and Lancashire.

Jen Roberts, Development Manager of Sandstone Care Group, an independent quality-driven care home operator, said: “We are delighted to welcome The Farmstead into the Sandstone Care Group.

“It is a beautiful spacious home with great facilities, and it offers a much-needed service to the local community.

“Over the coming months we will be looking to further invest in the home and its grounds as well as into staff training and personal development.

“We’re also looking for more people to join the great team at The Farmstead. We have vacancies across all areas including nurses, care assistants, care practitioners, domestic and catering.

“Our growing portfolio of care homes provide a range of residential, nursing and dementia care services within modern, vibrant communities. Our focus is always on providing unrivalled person-centred care for our residents in a loving and welcoming environment.”

Chris Wishart, Care Home Origination Director at Octopus Real Estate said: “We are thrilled to include The Farmstead within our healthcare strategy. This purpose-built, fit-for-future care home typifies the quality of assets we seek to invest in across the UK.