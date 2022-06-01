Charity's new funding director looks forward to summer of events

Director of Income Generation at Severn Hospice Tracie Harrison

The hospice has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends on caring for families living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales and it is director of income generation, Tracie Harrison’s responsibility to secure those funds.

After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the hospice has this week finished its first major fundraising event of the year; a virtual event called Walk in our shoes where supporters took 310,000 steps in total or 10,000 steps a day throughout May, the same amount a nurse working on one of their wards takes each day.

And the charity’s team of fundraisers are looking forward to a busy summer season with its headline Dragon Boats festival, open gardens at both of its main sites in Shrewsbury and Telford, skydives and Snowdon walks.

Later in the year, there is the TCS London Marathon which will see a special hospice team take to the streets of the capital and complete 26.2 miles while raising much needed funds.

On the same day, 15 runners will complete the virtual London Marathon in a place of their choosing.

Tracie, who lives in Lawley, said: “I have been so touched and overwhelmed by just how generous our loyal supporters are. They really do hold us very close to their hearts.

“We are so looking forward to the forthcoming months and the fundraising team have been working hard to develop a programme of events which will raise funds for the vital care we provide.

“We were hit hard by the pandemic as our events were cancelled and shops closed as well as our loyal supporters being asked to stay at home, so to be able to have a full calendar of events for 2022, is extremely exciting. We haven’t been away, but we’re delighted to be back!

“Walk in our shoes has been a brilliant start, it was great to see that fundraising buzz.

“Planning for the Dragon Boat Festival is also going incredibly well – dozens of teams have committed to racing over the weekend, and I am sure that the event is going to be amazing. I had heard about Dragons before I moved to Severn Hospice earlier this year so to be able to experience it first-hand will be a treat. I know that it is a favourite in the Shrewsbury calendar, and it will be wonderful to see the teams and spectators enjoying the event after a two-year absence.

“As ever, our skydives and Snowdon walks are proving popular, and we have two days of open gardens planned for July. Our gardeners and volunteers are already making sure that everything will be pristine and looking perfect when we welcome our visitors in.

“I have been made to feel very welcome here at Severn Hospice, there is a true sense of community and I hope we can relay that the anyone who attends one of our events. Our fundraisers play a key role, and it is thanks to their incredible generosity that we can care for thousands of people living with incurable illness.”