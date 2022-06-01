Care Home contract renewed in Powys

Gerain Evans of Shaw, Dylan Owen of Powys County Council and Cosmin Lemnaru of Shaw

In 2019, Cardiff-headquartered Shaw healthcare agreed a lease to operate 12 local authority-owned care homes across the region – including in Llanfyllin, Welshpool, Llanidloes Newtown, Machynlleth and Ystradgynlais. The care provider also jointly-runs an integrated care facility with Powys Teaching Health Board at Glan Irfon in Builth Wells.

Shaw worked closely with Powys County Council to integrate more than 400 existing staff, following the transfer of the contract from the previous care providers in 2019.

Its regional director, Cosmin Lemnaru, said it had been the most challenging period for the sector in living memory.

“The extension of our contract in Powys is testament to the hard work our staff have put in, month after month, during what has been a difficult period for so many people. I cannot describe how hard our teams in Powys worked throughout the pandemic and the pressures it put on them, as well as residents and their families. Despite this, they kept driving forward and did whatever they could to keep residents safe, while maintaining a positive environment within our care communities.

“During the vaccination rollout, all residents and staff in our Powys homes received their first dose by the end of January 2021, several weeks ahead of the Welsh Government’s target.”

Employees from Powys were also recognised in Shaw healthcare’s national Star Awards, where individuals from 60 facilities run by the company across the UK are recognised for their outstanding contributions. In 2019, activity champion Liz Thomas from Cartref care home in Hay-on-Wye, who works with people living with dementia, received the ‘Inspirational Individual’ award for her commitment to Shaw’s values of wellness, happiness and kindness.