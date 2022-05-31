Eligible people urged to take up Spring Booster options

People eligible for Covid boosters are being urged to take up the option

Dr Femi Ipadeola, a medical prescriber working within the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, has issued the relaying call, reminding people that “Covid has not gone away”.

His plea comes amidst concern that people, who are eligible for their spring booster are choosing to wait until they are called in by their local NHS teams.

Anyone who is who is 75 years old and over, people who live in a care home for older people or are aged 12 years old and over with a weakened immune system can receive their spring booster around six months after their previous Covid vaccination.

The groups of people are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19.

Dr Ipadeola, who predominantly works at the vaccination centre at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), has filmed a video for social media, encouraging those who are eligible to come forward and get their spring booster as soon as they can.

The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0AbpEVXu9g

He said: “As some of us may know, the protection that the Covid-19 vaccine gives, wanes over time. So, that is why we need to give those who are eligible for their spring booster a chance to top-up their protection against the virus.

“Although it might seem that Covid-19 has gone away – it is still circulating in our communities. The essence of the spring booster is to make sure that the most vulnerable among us have some extra protection against Covid during this time.

“We are urging those who are eligible for a spring booster not to wait to be contacted by the NHS – but instead, to get vaccinated as soon as you are eligible to maintain your protection against Covid-19.”