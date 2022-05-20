Rolling pins and mixing bowls at the ready for charity's cake making fundraiser

Hope House nurse Kim Randell (left) and play leader Sarah Daniels joined by one of the children helped by the charity.

Schools, cafes, restaurants, clubs and cake lovers from across the region have signed up to help raise money for the hospices by holding cake crazy events from June 13 to 20.

Morrisons in Oswestry have signed up to take part and will be selling afternoon tea boxes to staff and customers throughout the week and the Culina Group in Market Drayton will also be holding events.

Supporter Clara Powis, from Shrewsbury, will be holding an event at her home with cake and mocktials, while one of the charity’s Shrewsbury shop volunteers, Rachael Wood, will also be holding a bake sale for friends and family at home.

Shrewsbury's PCB Solicitors, Morris Lubricants and Rees Astley will also be getting involved with events throughout the week.

Fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell said: “From office or school bake-offs to garden parties in the sun, everyone loves a little bit of cake.

“This is a really fun way of being able to get together and share some amazing cake creations, while at the same time making a huge difference to the lives of seriously ill local children.”

Everyone who signs up will receive their very own free Eat Cake pack with all the right ingredients mixed in, including bunting, selfie props, cupcake sweepstake, collection box, cake labels, cake flags and more. People can also get their hands on limited Eat Cake aprons.

Eat Cake Week is being sponsored for a second year by Henllan Bakery.

Ainslie Edwards, managing director, said: “As a family business, we are always keen to support the local community.

“Cake is a great opportunity for all of us to get together around a table and enjoy a piece of cake to raise some money to ensure Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith can continue to do its amazing work.”