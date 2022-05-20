Hospital trust marks research impact as part of clinical trials day

Mandy Carnahan - Lead Research Nurse at SaTH

Clinical Trials Day is celebrated around the world by research professionals to raise trial awareness and recognise patient, public and staff contributions to public health and medical progress.

In 2021/22, 1,110 patients at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford (PRH), took part in 50 studies.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought medical research to the forefront of people’s minds and the Research and Innovation Team at SaTH has been busy delivering pioneering treatments in Shropshire throughout this challenging period.

However, Covid-19 research is just one element of the team’s work.

As more clinical services begin to resume, they are keen to build on this momentum and are starting to reopen more ground-breaking studies across a wider range of specialities.

Mandy Carnahan, Lead Research Nurse for SaTH, said: “If we are to continue to improve treatment outcomes and advance patient care then we need more research, and that is something we are really passionate about achieving here.

“So many of our patients enjoy taking part in clinical trials and see it as a way of giving something back for the generations to come. We would like to give many more patients this opportunity.