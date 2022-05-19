Notification Settings

Do not be alarmed! Training exercise taking place at county hospital

By Dominic Robertson

People are being warned not to be alarmed if they see emergency responders in chemical suits outside a county hospital today.

A training exercise will be taking place at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust said that the workers are taking part in a 'major training exercise' at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A spokesman for the trust said: "We would like to reassure the public that they have nothing to be concerned about should they see a large number of emergency responders, staff dressed in chemical protection suits and actors made up as ‘patients’.

"'Exercise Rainbow', the large-scale simulated major incident, will be taking place between 9.30am and 3pmat the hospital.

"Staff from SaTH will be supported by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and a wide range of other multi agency partners during the exercise.

"Hospital services and care for patients will be unaffected by the exercise, which forms part of the NHS’s Emergency Preparedness, Resilience and Response (EPRR) arrangements, whereby it plans for, and responds to, a wide range of incidents and emergencies that could affect health or patient care."

