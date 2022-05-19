Do not be alarmed! Training exercise taking place at county hospital

A training exercise will be taking place at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust said that the workers are taking part in a 'major training exercise' at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A spokesman for the trust said: "We would like to reassure the public that they have nothing to be concerned about should they see a large number of emergency responders, staff dressed in chemical protection suits and actors made up as ‘patients’.

"'Exercise Rainbow', the large-scale simulated major incident, will be taking place between 9.30am and 3pmat the hospital.

"Staff from SaTH will be supported by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and a wide range of other multi agency partners during the exercise.