New partnership to help with hygiene across Games

Reckitt has been announced as the newest partner of the Commonwealth Games

Educational materials will also be made available in the Athletes’ Villages and medical facilities during the Games.

The new comes as the Commonwealth Games announced its partner to help with hygiene and "intimate wellness".

Reckitt has been appointed as an official partner of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with its Dettol brand serving as the official hygiene partner, and its Durex brand the official intimate wellness provider.

Dettol Pro Solutions will support athletes and spectators over the 12-day event, bringing hand sanitiser dispensers, disinfectant products and educational hygiene messages to the 15 competition venues, as well as Dettol hygiene kits for all athletes and volunteers in attendance.

Reckitt and Dettol Pro Solutions will provide hygiene protocol guidance to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games for athletes, spectators and officials.

Dettol Pro Solutions’ offering uses science-backed measures to enhance hygiene standards and help reduce the spread of bacteria and viruses.

Nick Sedgwick, regional director for Reckitt’s Health business in the UK & Ireland said: "We’re delighted to bring two of Reckitt’s iconic brands, Dettol and Durex, to support Birmingham 2022.

"As a UK business with strong roots across the Commonwealth, we’re beyond proud to support the athletes and spectators at this year’s Games, with confidence, pride and strength, to make it an event to remember."

Ian Reid, CEO of Birmingham 2022 said: “It’s more important than ever before to ensure that Birmingham 2022 has all the necessary measures in place to help protect all participants and supporters.

"This new partnership with Reckitt will give us added reassurance as we look ahead to the Games in a few months’ time.