Lucy Allan

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Allan quoted the example of a 68-year-old constituent, Graham Cotton, who has been waiting for an operation since before the pandemic began.

She asked the Leader of the House Mark Spencer for a debate on NHS accountability.

Ms Allan said the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford has still not resumed orthopaedic surgery, "leaving many residents in severe pain following years of delays to routine operations such as hip replacements".

But she said the NHS has no responsibility to find an alternative provider and "no-one is responsible or accountable to the patient".

Ms Allan added: "Whilst it is welcome that the Government is investing £8 billion to tackle the NHS backlog caused by the pandemic, it is crucial that hospital trusts can be held accountable for decisions made not to immediately resume surgery.

"It is not acceptable for patients to continue living in pain whilst hospitals fail to resume routine surgeries that would massively increase their quality of life.

"The NHS is funded by the taxpayer and it should be the absolute priority to resume procedures immediately."

The Leader of the House said measures were being taken to improve accountability and £8bn is being spent to reduce the NHS backlog and to catch up on surgery.