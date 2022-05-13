Last call for riders to take part in Round the Wrekin charity event

Hugh Porter is pictured with Compton Care's Emily Thompson plugging the Round the Wrekin cycle ride

That is the message from former cycling world champion and broadcaster Hugh Porter MBE and Compton Care as the deadline to enter the Round the Wrekin Sportive approaches.

Hugh and community and events fundraiser Emily Thompson were at the centre in Wolverhampton to encourage people to get involved in the event, which sees riders take to the roads around Staffordshire and Shropshire on Sunday, May 22.

The event, sponsored by Carvers, will run over the 25-mile Hugh Porter route, the 64-mile Compton Classic and the Carver’s Epic 101-mile route through deepest Shropshire, including a climb up the Long Mynd, on Sunday, May 22.

The charity and Hugh Porter are working together to encourage more people to get involved in the event

Fees for the event are £25 for the Hugh Porter route, £30 for the Compton Classic and £35 for the Carver’s Epic, with entries being accepted online up to midnight on Tuesday, May 17.

Hugh who is a patron of Compton Care alongside his wife Anita Lonsbrough, said that now was as good a time as any to enter the event.

He said: "We're just a week away and there may be one or two people thinking about it and not being sure about taking part due to concerns about the weather.

"Well, I've seen the forecast and the forecast is for perfect conditions for riding a bike, around 60 degrees Fahrenheit and just a light breeze, so now is the perfect time to enter and choose the event that is perfect for you.

"The benefits are that you get to raise funds for Compton Care, a very worthy cause, but also get to ride a bike and make some great friends on the day, with some of the friendships lasting forever."

Hugh will be part of the group handing out medals to the riders at the end, alongside Anita, and he said he would also be riding in the route named after him.

Since its inception in 2016, the event has raised £109,000 for Compton Care and the charity said it is looking forward to welcoming participants back to the start line at Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Emily Thompson said: "I would say sign up today and come and celebrate 40 years of Compton Care in what is a fantastic event to help support the charity.

"You don't have to be the fittest cyclist to take part, just sign up and enjoy the ride and while I won't be taking part, I will be on the event side helping to organise things and encouraging people."