Children say thank you to nurses with emotional and colourful letters and pictures

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 12/05/2022 - Children from Worfield Endowed CE Primary School presenting letters/drawings to nurses at Bridgnorth Hospital/North Gate Medical Centre for National Nurses Day. In Picture L>R: Toni Donnelly, Isla-Mai Siegl 7, Ben Codd, Emma Parker, Lucy Disney and Eva Siegl 9..

The pupils from Year 3 Wrekin Class and Year 4 Long Mynd Class have worked hard to put together a creative mix of moving letters and eye-catching pictures thanking nurses from Shropshire Community Health (Shropcom) for their hard work and dedication even through the most challenging of times.

Mrs Merrick, Head of School, Worfield C.E Primary School (part of the Trinity Foundation) said:

“The children have loved writing letters of thanks to our local nurses to help celebrate International Nurses Day. As a local school we feel it is so important to be involved in supporting community initiatives wherever possible. The children are huge fans of our local NHS frontline staff and we are all excited and proud to be able to offer our thanks to our local nurses for taking such good care of us all.”

Batches of the letters are being delivered to Shropcom bases and a digital pack has also been sent out to ensure all nurses get to read the letters and hear how important they are to the local community.

Clair Hobbs, Director of Nursing at Shropcom, said:

“We are so grateful to all the pupils who have taken the time to write to our nurses or to draw a picture for them. I am really excited for our nursing teams to receive the letters and to read how highly they are thought of by the community they are looking after.”

International Nurses Day takes place on 12 May and is a day dedicated to recognising and celebrating the work of nurses throughout the UK and across the world.

This year’s theme is #HereForLife with the objective being to showcase the diversity of nursing and how nurses are here for us when needed at every stage of our lives. Throughout the day, Shropcom will be sharing stories from their Community Nurses reflecting the diversity of their roles and shining a light on the work they do.