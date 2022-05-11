Notification Settings

Telford care home given six months to improve after latest 'inadequate' rating

By Sunil Midda

A Telford care provider in special measures has been put on notice after it was found 'inadequate' in the latest CQC report.

The Old School House, Telford. Photo: Google

The latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) report includes inspections of adult social care, hospitals and primary medical care.

The inspections include ratings which show the CQC's overall judgement of the quality of care, and from highest to lowest marks they can include outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

Five points are assessed and these are whether the places of care are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Care providers across the region have had recent inspections and their ratings are as follows:

Telford and Wrekin

The Old School House in Church Street, Madeley, run by Eeze, has been given an overall rating of 'inadequate'.

It was given ratings of 'requires improvement' in three of the five categories, in being effective, caring and responsive.

However, it was given two ratings of 'inadequate' in being safe, and well-led, and as a result remains in 'special measures'.

The CQC report said: "The overall rating for this service is 'Inadequate' and the service remains in 'special measures'. This means we will keep the service under review and, if we do not propose to cancel the provider's registration, we will re-inspect within six months to check for significant improvements.

"If the provider has not made enough improvement within this timeframe and there is still a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall rating, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures. This will mean we will begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service.

"This will usually lead to cancellation of their registration or to varying the conditions of the registration."

Shropshire

The second care provider included in the latest ratings was Keegan's Court Residential Care Home, The Grange, Kerry Lane, Bishop's Castle.

Keegan's Court Residential Care Home was given an overall rating of 'requires improvement'.

In two of the five categories, it was rated 'good' for effective and caring, but was given three ratings of 'requires improvement' for safe, responsive and well-led.

Sunil Midda

