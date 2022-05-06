Wing-walkers sought for charity fundraiser

So far eight people have signed up to take on the challenge to help Hope House but two spaces remain for those wanting to reach the heights.

Des Crawley, aged 75, from near Wem, has organised the wing-walking sessions which will take place at Rencomb Aerodrome, near Cirencester, on July 7.

He said: "The wing-walking challenge will raise vital funds for Hope House, a children's hospice offering care and support for life-limited children and their families.

"People have to pay £150 to register and gain a minimum of £600 in sponsorship and £250 of that has to be raised two weeks before the wing-walk takes place.

"Those taking part have to be at least 18-years-old, no taller than 6 feet 2 inches and no heavier than 14 stone.

"Their waist size, with clothing and a jacket, also has to be less than 40 inches.

"They must also be able to climb up and down ten feet to reach the wings of the Boeing Stearman Biplane.

"This is also subject to people not suffering from certain medical conditions.

"I have previously arranged wing-walking sessions but last year we could not do this because of restrictions and the Covid-19 virus.

"Hopefully, weather-permitting, this will go-ahead on the day intended."

Lynsey Kilvert, fundraising team leader at Hope House, said: "We are extremely grateful to Des for all the work he has done and to those people taking part in the wing-walking.

"They hope to raise a minimum of £6,000 for the charity.