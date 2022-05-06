Humphrey the elephant makes unforgettable gift for hospice

Mel and Humphrey

Serial fundraiser Mel Humphreys and her family have been receiving support from Severn Hospice since her secondary diagnosis with cancer in 2015.

When the 57-year-old associate professor of education and former nurse was first diagnosed with cancer in 2005, her daughter Jess was only four years old.

As a teenager, she then received support from the hospice’s specialist social worker team and its Elephants Never Forget programme.

Mel, who is living with stage four cancer, said: “I have always loved elephants and as a family we have all had free support sessions in the hospice’s Elephants Never Forget Room.

“My daughter had support from the age of 15 and she is 20 now, and my husband Phil and myself have been seen separately and together for emotional support. We had a family session only the other week.”

Art-lover Mel commissioned craftsmen from India to create Humphrey for the hospice's Telford site after missing an exhibition of their work last year.

They had created hundreds of elephants, placing herds all over London, to highlight the need for humans and the creatures to live together in harmony.

She said: “I was devastated to miss the herd in London but when I found out I could buy one I was over the moon, and after chatting with Severn Hospice, I got agreement that it would be the elephant’s new home.”

Phil, Jess, Mel, and Humphrey

Having contacted the company and told them her story, Mel was put to the front of the queue and soon the £6,000 elephant infant, Humphrey, was making his journey from India to the Shropshire hospice.

“I wanted to see Humphrey in a happy place where he’s at home,” said Mel. “We knew from the beginning that Humphrey had to live there because he is for the children.

“Humphrey has such personality and character. When the children come for emotional support and sit in the Elephant Room and look out the window, they will see Humphrey and his cheeky face.

“It is so beautiful when the sun shines in the hospice gardens. I can just imagine the children’s faces when they spot Humphrey.”

Mel first raised £10,000 for the charity in 2019 when she ran the 10k round London with 13 friends.

“I wanted to do something that would benefit my local community and support a service I might well end up using myself,” Mel said.

Mel is now a patient and still fundraising vital funds for the hospice with plans to cycle 100 miles from London to Essex this month.

Last year she joined her neighbour to run parts of the virtual London Marathon around Telford, while Mel’s husband and daughter took on the Three Peaks challenge raising almost £3,500.

She said: “I feel very affectionate towards the hospice, and I want to say thank you.

“You cannot fault the care, it’s just superb. From the food you receive, to the cleanliness, and everyone is so friendly. As well as being an inpatient three times and receiving emotional support for years, I have complementary and creative therapies and other support from the clinical team.”

This April, the hospice held an Elephants Never Forget day for bereaved children and carers doing therapeutic activities focussing on memory work and feelings.