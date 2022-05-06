Annual ball raises more than £63,000 for charity

The Shropshire Club's annual ball raised £63,000 for Hope House and was attended by more than 130 people. Picture: Paul Quinn.

The Shropshire Club event, which took place on Saturday, April 30, saw more than £63,000 raised for Hope House Children’s Hospices.

The black-tie ball, which was held for the first time since Covid, took place at Tern Hill Hotel near Market Drayton, and more than 130 people attended for an evening of entertainment and auction, which was led by celebrity auctioneer Jeremy Lamond.

Mark Charman, the Shropshire Club's chairman, said they had been thrilled to raise so much money for the charity.

He said: "It was an absolutely tremendous event and was amazing to see so many people turn out for our ball and help raise such an amazing amount of money.

“It was great to be back and raising money for Hope House, but to raise the amount we did really is fantastic.”

Over the years The Shropshire Club has raised more than £500,000 to help support seriously ill local children and their families.

Mr Charman added: “The club is proud of its relationship with Hope House and we are glad that we can continue to raise money which makes a huge difference in our community."

Hope House's chief executive, Andy Goldsmith, said the generosity would make a big difference to the charity.

He said: “It was a superb evening all round and really heart-warming to see the level of support from our community.

“We are extremely grateful to The Shropshire Club who raise incredible amounts of money every year through events like this to support seriously ill local children.

“A massive thank you to the members of The Shropshire Club, their families and supporters for being here for Hope House Children’s Hospices and the children we care for.”

Mr Charman has also encouraged anyone interested in joining the Shropshire Club to get in touch.

He said: “We are also looking for new members, so please email me on shropshireclub@gmail.com if you are interested.”