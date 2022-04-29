Patient visiting to return at Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals next week

In-patients in Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals can have visitors again

People will be allowed to visit loved ones at the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal Hospitals from Tuesday,Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) announced today.

Visiting was suspended in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

However, from next week all adult in-patients are allowed one visitor for one hour per day between the times of 11.30am – 8pm. Visitors will need to continue to observe social distancing and wear face masks when inside the hospitals to restrict the spread of the virus.

Hayley Flavell, director of nursing at SaTH, said: “Suspending visiting was a very difficult decision to make as we know how important it is to patients, and friends and family alike.

"But it was a necessary one given we care for some of the most sick and vulnerable in society.

"We are very pleased now to be able to welcome visitors back into our hospitals and will continue to do everything we can to ensure those we care for are supported by their own loved ones.

“We recognise the real impacts the restrictions had on those staying in our hospitals and we’d like to again thank our communities for their patience and understanding during this time."

Alongside the arrangements for in-patients, hospital staff will also continue to provide additional flexibility needed for compassionate visiting, while separate arrangements remain in place for patients in critical care, maternity, children’s wards, and the neonatal unit.

Covid-19 numbers in hospitals continue to remain at 'significant' levels and so visitors who have tested positive for the virus, have been showing symptoms, or have been in contact with someone who has Covid-19 have been asked not to attend.