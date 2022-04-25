Telford mum and son take on Swimathon in honour of dad beating cancer

Kate and Pete Dolan with their sons Sam and Ollie

Kate Dolan, from Wellington, has signed up for Swimathon 2022 with her son Ollie Dolan, 9, to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

It comes after her husband Pete found a lump in 2015 and was sent to hospital for tests, just a few months after the couple had their second son Sam.

Kate, 40, said: “Swimathon came up on Facebook and we decided to go for it. Cancer is so close to home for us as a family.

“Pete went to the hospital expecting to be told everything was fine. He had gone alone as I had the two boys.

Kate and son Ollie

"We were not expecting to be told Pete had cancer. He drove away from the hospital a bit shaken."

Pete, 39, who is a manager for Travis Perkins, underwent surgery in April 2015, followed by chemotherapy.

The family recalled that one of the hardest things for them was being separated for five days after Pete had his treatment.

“Pete had to go and stay with his parents because, due to the treatment, he wasn’t able to pick up or hug the boys or be around them," Kate said.

“Sam was a baby and Ollie was a toddler at that time and they were too young to understand they couldn’t give daddy a cuddle.

“It was very emotional being apart and I found it very tough not being able to support Pete during such a difficult time."

Now, Kate and Ollie will be taking on Swimathon 2022, which takes place between May 6 and 8 at pools and venues across Shropshire and the UK.

Kate and Ollie will be doing a 5k team event at the Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury, on May 8, with Pete and Sam cheering them on.

There are a variety of distances available - from 400m up to 30.9k - and the sponsored event offers a challenge for swimmers young and old, new and experienced.

“It was really important to us that the boys learned to swim and they started having lessons. Ollie has just gone from strength to strength since," Kate added.

“I used to take part in triathlons and I always loved the swimming involved. Ollie is a bit of a runner and he is already better than me. But I am determined to be able to beat him in the pool. He is equally determined I won’t.

“But the important thing is for us to do the challenge. Cancer is such a horrible disease and we want to help in any way we can.

“We understand all too clearly why events such as Swimathon are so vital to support the work of charities like Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.”

Swimathon has raised more than £55 million for charity since it began in 1986.

This year will also see the Swimathon Foundation donate £2.50 from the entry fee of everybody taking part at an official Swimathon venue to help protect these pools for the future.