Appeal off the ground for garden at Shropshire orthopaedic hospital

Alice Ward staff and patients in the current garden. From left - right: Jack Titley, Logan Sellers, Jean Blakemore, Shannon Bate, Helen Portman, Zephaniah Mantack-Millwood, Ann Smith and Mohammed Sufyan.

Alice Ward - the dedicated children’s unit at the The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry - provides specialist advice, diagnosis and treatment for children up to the age of 18 with bone, joint and muscular disorders.

Now, funding is needed to enhance the garden area at the hospital to ensure that it is inclusive to all patients while being accessible throughout the day and into the evening.

Polly Brown, play specialist on Alice Ward, said: “We’re over the moon that the money raised from this appeal will enable us to offer an inclusive outdoor space to be enjoyed by our patients and their families.

“Our main objective is to create a beautiful peaceful and sensory garden that will provide huge health and wellbeing benefits – something our patients and their loved ones thoroughly deserve."

Plans for the garden have been developed by volunteer Olivia Copley, who is currently studying for her Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) diploma, as well as completing a garden and planting design certificate.

Olivia said: “It is a dream come true to be involved in such a worthwhile cause and it has been a privilege to work alongside the dedicated staff, who care so much about their patients.

“I hope that the garden I have designed provides a sanctuary and a space for momentary escape for the patients, family and staff and contributes to the recovery for what can be life-changing injuries."

The design will see the introduction of therapeutic features including a covered canopy, woodland walk, bridge, vegetable patch, hornbeam trail, garden room and moon arches.

Charity director Victoria Sugden said: “We want to make Alice Ward Garden a real sanctuary for our paediatric patients.

“Children attend RAJH for a variety of orthopaedic conditions during which time the hospital also becomes home, school and a place for play.

“Making the garden therapeutic and fun for our children and their families is really important to help their recovery, rehabilitation and wellbeing.”