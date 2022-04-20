Charity inviting pictures for photo competition

Louise Dawson and Will Hunter from Lingen Davies get busy snapping beautiful gardens for the calendar.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which works to improve and deliver services for cancer patients throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales, has launched the challenge for budding photographers to share pictures of somewhere that makes them happy.

The winning image will be made into a premium quality print by Art Framing in Shrewsbury.

Charity fundraisers have already seen entries ranging from warm sands abroad, to a quiet spot by the fire at home, as well as glorious images capturing the region’s natural landscape.

A select panel of judges will make the final decision on the entries which will form next year’s charity calendar.

Will Hunter, digital communications officer for Lingen Davies is managing the project, and said he is delighted with the range of images submitted so far.

He said: “It’s such a great way for people to support Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, by helping us create something enjoyed by so many. We want our supporters to share their happy place – even if it’s simply a shot of your cat curled up on the sofa.

“We’re running the competition until May 7 and entries can be submitted via our website."