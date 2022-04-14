Hospital chief executive pledges to make charges to make maternity services in Shropshire as safe as possible

Louise Barnett

Louise Barnett said that that words and apologies would never been enough for the unacceptable and avoidable failings that were highlight by the Ockenden report into maternity services at the trust.

The review found more than 200 cases where mothers died, where babies were stillborn, or there was neonatal death, had significant or major concerns – and where different care would have resulted in a different outcome.

Another 106 cases involving cerebral palsy and brain damage were found to have the same concern. With better care likely to have led to a better outcome.

Ms Barnett said significant progress had already been made including the recruiting of more midwives and consultant obstetricians meaning there was now a senior doctor on maternity wards 24 hours a day.

In an open letter published on the trust's website the chief executive said: "The report is devastating for our local communities, and it describes the pain and the loss endured by hundreds of families over the last two decades or more. There are no words that could ever adequately convey how saddened I am by the report."

"I want to say to everyone in the communities we serve, including the women and families who have experienced such devastating loss, just how sorry I am for our unacceptable and avoidable failings.

"Words and apologies will never be enough and what you now want to see is meaningful action and real change. I give you my commitment that we will build on the work we have done to date and urgently take action to make our maternity services as safe as possible for women and families.

"Having a baby is the most special time and families rightly expect the NHS to be there for them every step of the way."

She said that mothers-to-be were in control and could choose the type of birth they want with the introduction of birth option clinics and a review of birthing plans at every contact. Women at ‘high risk’, would be provided with a named consultant specialising in this care.

"We have invested significantly in staff training, the leadership team overseeing our maternity services has been strengthened, and we have improved how we listen to, involve, and engage with women and families to ensure that their views are heard and acted on."

The chief executive said staff too must be heard, and colleagues were urged to speak up and raise any concerns confidentially through several channels, whether about patient safety or their own personal welfare.

The trust is to live stream the meetings of its Ockenden Report Assurance Committee to the public, which is chaired independently. The next meeting will take place on June 21.

"We know that the report and the extremely distressing experiences that the families shared with us will have been very upsetting and worrying for many. If you are concerned about your care, have questions, or just want to speak with someone, I encourage you to get in contact with your midwife, consultant, or GP in the first instance."