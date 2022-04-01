Visiting rules for Shropshire hospitals as free Covid tests end

Those wanting to visit close ones in the wards will need to follow guidelines.

As well as this, the plan states that from April 1, the Government will "no longer provide free universal symptomatic and asymptomatic testing for the general public".

This means that those who are not considered high risk or vulnerable will be charged if they need a PCR or lateral flow test (LFT) after Friday, despite rising Covid cases.

Tests will be available to buy online and in shops, but it is thought that retailers can decide how much they sell them for.

Superdrug is currently selling LFTs from £1.99, Lloyd's pharmacy from £1.89, and Boots from £2.

NHS trusts in the area have said they are 'regularly reviewing their visiting rules' with most of them confirming that existing rules will stay in place until a national update is issued.

Here are the current visiting rules for hospitals across Shropshire. All hospitals encourage visitors to take a test before they visit, and should not visit if they display symptoms of Covid or feel unwell.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust - Shrewsbury & Telford:

The two main changes they're introducing are:

- All visitors must provide proof of a negative LFT result before visiting the hospitals

- Only ONE visitor aged 16+ allowed on compassionate grounds or due to special circumstances (except in maternity which remains unchanged)

Compassionate Visiting on Adult Wards (Special Circumstances Only)

The most important change to adult inpatient visiting, where specifically allowed on compassionate grounds or due to special circumstances, is that one visitor only is now allowed and they are required to take an LFT on the day of each visit prior to attending hospital and bring evidence of a negative result with them.

Children’s Ward

Compassionate visiting will continue for patients under the age of 18. One parent/carer will be allowed to be with the child. Two named guardians are permitted and these visitors can alternate. The same applies for patients under the age of 18 who are not on a paediatric ward.

Maternity

Addition of a negative Lateral Flow Test prior to visiting.

Delivery Suite: Two birth partners can attend and will be given a visiting wristband

Antenatal (Ward 22) and Postnatal (Ward 21): open for visiting between 9am and 8.30pm for the named support partner only. Visitors will be asked to wear a hospital-supplied surgical mask for the duration of their visit. Named visitors are being asked to test themselves for Covid before visiting the hospital to ensure the safety of patients and staff. Anyone who has not self-tested will be given a lateral flow test before they enter the ward.

Antenatal and Ultrasound Appointments: one support partner is allowed to accompany each woman to their booking appointment (at around 12 weeks), 16 weeks, 25 weeks, 28 weeks, 31 weeks, 34 weeks, 36 weeks, 38 weeks, 40 weeks and 41 weeks. Both the pregnant person and support partner will need to have had a negative lateral flow test prior to the appointment and will be asked to wear a hospital-supplied surgical mask for the duration of their visit. Please be aware that children should not be brought to appointments.

Neonatal: Two parents, or a parent and named guardian, are now able to visit the unit together and have access to the unit at any time, day or night.

There may be exceptional circumstances in some cases, please speak to your midwife or care team prior to attending the hospital to discuss any requirements you may have.

End of Life Care

Compassionate visiting will continue for patients considered at end of life; patients who will be given a life limiting or palliative diagnosis and those who require familiar support including patients with dementia, learning disabilities and complex needs.

Specific Needs

You will be able to accompany someone into the hospitals if you are:

- Supporting them and the patient has a mental health issue such as dementia; a learning disability or autism where not being present would cause the patient to be distressed

- A carer for a vulnerable patient, or interpreter

- Supporting them at an outpatient appointment where they may become distressed

Where possible, the person supporting the patient should be from the same household or social bubble as the patient

Additional Visiting Information

Booked visiting times must be adhered to, visitors can not attend earlier or stay later then times arranged unless agreed on an individual basis

Visitors must be able to comply with PPE and wear the appropriate face mask for the duration of the hospital visit

A visitor should not attend if they have experienced any suspected symptoms of Covid, feel unwell or are isolating

Visitors will be required to complete a Risk Assessment and a Covid Test and Trace form on arrival

Visitors are required to take an LFT test on the day of each visit prior to attending the hospital and evidence of a LFT reported via a national route (e.g. text / email confirmation) is required to be shown to a member of staff prior to entering the patient area

Visits may be subject to change at short notice in the event of an outbreak or the patient they are visiting being confirmed as Covid positive or a contact

Visitors should limit the number of belongings they bring into hospital. Where possible removing outer clothing to roll up their sleeves and clean hands thoroughly

If you are visiting our hospitals for any reason then please be sure to read our guidance for visitors before attending.

Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust

Visiting for inpatients is restricted to a maximum of one designated family member or carer across all areas of the hospital, including the Parkview Clinic.

One adult at a time, from the same household as the child. If, due to family circumstances, the child regularly spends their time in two households, one adult from each household may visit the child at separate times.

Only one designated family member or carer should ever be on the premises of the hospital at any one time. No other family members are allowed on site during the visit.

For outpatient attendances a maximum of one designated family member or carer may accompany the patient for the appointment.

No children are able to visit.

The trust says it understands there will be exceptional circumstances in some cases. Please speak to the person or team leading a patient's care about what can be safely done. This must be by prior agreement.

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust - Bridgnorth Hospital, Ludlow Hospital, Whitchurch Hospital, Bishops Castle:

These hospitals have removed most restrictions. Here are the main changes made last week:

- Patients are allowed two visitors - that should be someone in the family or important to them.

- In healthcare environments, visitors are expected to stay a metre or two apart and wear a mask.

Powys Teaching Health Board

The board has been contacted for comment. Please call up the hospital you need to visit before going.

Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Limited visiting is being re-introduced at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital from Friday, March 18 for patients with the longest stays.

Inpatients on the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries (MCSI) and Sheldon Ward, the hospital’s general medicine and rehabilitation ward, and long stay oncology and tumour patients are allowed a 'named visitor'.

Some shorter stay patients with exceptional needs - including paediatric patients and those on an end-of-life care pathway – will also be allows a named visitor.