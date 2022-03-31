Health board chairman prepares to hand over the baton in Powys

Vivienne Harpwood

Professor Vivienne Harpwood is nearing the end of her tenure and at a recent board meeting told members that the role is now being advertised.

She said: "My eight years comes to an end in September, and I therefore will be handing the baton to somebody else.

“I’m very pleased that this is happening in enough time to give a smooth transition so that the new chair can just slip into post seamlessly.”

The post is being advertised on the Welsh Government’s public appointments section of their website.

For 15 days work a month, the post holder will be paid £44,820 a year plus “travel and other reasonable expenses within reasonable limits”.

The job description says: “The Chair will be accountable to the Welsh Government minister for Health and Social Services for the performance of the board and its effective governance, upholding the values of the NHS, and promoting the confidence of the public and partners throughout the health board area.”

It says the chairman will lead the board in developing a strategic vision for future health services, hold the chief executive to account across the breadth of their responsibilities and be responsible for maintaining the highest quality of public health standards and practices and improving quality and safety of healthcare.

They will have to instil public confidence in the county’s health services and show an appreciation of bilingualism and culture and be committed to promoting the Welsh language.