Bishop's Castle Community Hospital

The 16 beds at Bishop's Castle Hospital were closed by Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (ShropComm) at the end of October 2021 as there weren't enough qualified staff to keep patients safe.

Now three councillors in the area are "vigorously" throwing their weight behind a recruitment event being held at Bishop's Castle Hospital on April 7. They see it as one way to reopen the inpatient beds at Bishop's Castle.

ShropComm is looking for ward managers, occupational therapists, nurses of different grades, healthcare assistants and domestics. They are offering full time and part time contracts, including as few as one shift per week, flexible working options and immediate start dates.

Councillor Heather Kidd, Shropshire councillor for Chirbury and Worthen said: “The hospital in Bishop's Castle provides services for a 200 square mile area.

"With my colleagues Ruth Houghton and Nigel Hartin and many in our community, we have been working hard to persuade the trust to keep our hospital open.

"We need a facility in Bishop’s Castle that can run a series of outpatient services as well as have beds for local residents. We would also like the hospital to provide more end of life care in our community.

“To have beds a hospital must have 84 per cent of its staff professionally qualified but at present only 40 per cent are. Hence the need for this recruitment drive. ”

Some services are being run out of Bishop's Castle but there are currently no beds for inpatients.

Councillors Ruth Houghton, Heather Kidd and Nigel Hartin outside Bishop's Castle Commuity Hospital

Following a meeting with the Shropshire Community Health Trust on Tuesday, the councillors are helping to "vigorously" promote the recruitment event on April 7. Councillor Kidd said she was convinced that the trust is moving "in the right direction" to reopen the community hospital at Bishop's Castle.

Councillor Ruth Houghton, Shropshire councillor for Bishop’s Castle said: "We need more qualified nurses and health care assistants. There will be full-time and part-time posts – flexible options too. I know that the trust is also looking at other posts/roles plus training and career progression.

“So if you are a health professional looking for a post where you can make a real difference, think of coming along to the event on April 7 or contact the trust directly.”

The recruitment event will take place on Thursday, April 7, from 9.30am-4pm at Bishops Castle Community Hospital, SY9 5AJ. Staff will even be on hand to complete identification and right-to-work checks for candidates.

Shropshire Community Health Trust's website says people can "have an interview and leave with a provisional job offer plus the excitement of joining our welcoming South West family."

"If you are passionate about delivering the best care for our patients and are looking for a demanding but highly rewarding role in a supportive and friendly environment, then we are looking for you," it adds.