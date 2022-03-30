Shropshire maternity death numbers 'worse' than imagined as scale of scandal is laid bare

Conservative party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt during the first party hustings at the ICC in Birmingham. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday June 22, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Tories. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The report, by maternity expert Donna Ockenden, found at least 201 babies and nine mothers could have, or would have, survived if Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust had provided better care.

Mr Hunt told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme that initially there were 23 instances of concern.

He added: "I think it is important to say at the outset that the NHS facilitates the birth of nearly 600,000 babies every year and the vast majority are totally safe, and it's getting safer. But this report, from what I've been able to glean, I haven't seen it myself, is very, very shocking and sobering reading."

He said he hopes the report is "a wake up call", adding: "I think the families have played a really extraordinary role, but we have to ask ourselves, is it morally right that we need families to have to campaign over decades to get to the truth as to why their child died, rather than the NHS itself being really hungry to learn from mistakes, to put them rights, to make sure that processes are changed so these tragedies don't happen again?

"And what we have, I'm afraid, is a blame culture, even in this inquiry, doctors, midwives nurses at Shrewsbury and Telford said they were silenced, they were told that there would be professional consequences if they co-operated with the inquiry and we have to get rid of that blame culture and make it easy for people to speak openly and transparently when something goes wrong."

Tory MP Jeremy Hunt said NHS staffing was "a very important issue" and the health service is short of thousands of midwives.

"I believe Donna Ockenden is going to say some very strong words about that," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"And I'm extremely disappointed that today the Government looks at to vote down an amendment to the Health Bill, which has come back from the House of Lords, which would make sure that we didn't have these kinds of staffing shortfalls."

Asked if he had considered doing an NHS-wide review into maternity services, Mr Hunt said: "I think it would be wrong to say the progress hasn't been made. The number of baby deaths over the last decade has gone down by more than a third, and so the NHS is getting safer and maternity units are getting better at learning from mistakes.

"But we have still got a long way to go. I think this is a very, very sobering wake-up call and my biggest concern is that even the process of doing this investigation, which Donna Ockenden has done with incredible thoroughness, even that was hampered because people in the trust concerned were scared to speak openly, and that's what we have to tackle."

Louise Barnett, chief executive at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said: "Today's report is deeply distressing, and we offer our wholehearted apologies for the pain and distress caused by our failings as a trust.

"We have a duty to ensure that the care we provide is safe, effective, high quality, and delivered always with the needs and choices of women and families at its heart.