MP Helen Morgan wins parliamentary debate on Shropshire ambulance response times

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, has secured the ambulance debate in parliament

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, has secured the debate, titled 'Ambulance response times in Shropshire', to take place on Thursday.

Mrs Morgan was elected last year after campaigning over concerns about the time it was taking for ambulances to reach sick patients in the county.

It comes as significant concern has been raised over response times in the county, with Shropshire Council arguing for the creation of a county-only ambulance service.

Ludlow father Darren Childs has also seen thousands of people back his petition for more ambulance stations in the county, which was launched after his daughter waited 36 minutes for an ambulance when she had a seizure in January.

Ahead of the debate Mrs Morgan is also urging North Shropshire residents to share their experiences of the ambulance service.

Mrs Morgan said she wanted to urge the Government to adopt a package of measures including passing her Liberal Democrat colleague Daisy Cooper’s Ambulance Waiting Times Bill – which would require the publication of localised response time reports from ambulance services.

The North Shropshire MP said she wanted to ensure that people's concerns over ambulance provision were understood by government.

She said: “It’s fantastic to hear that our debate application was successful. I hope I can reflect the sense of worry and anger felt by so many people across Shropshire.

"I urge anyone in North Shropshire who has had a difficult experience to share it with me.

"I’m calling on the Government to listen to people’s concerns and do far more to solve this crisis. Ultimately there is a risk of people dying avoidable deaths, and the time for action is now.

"When I was elected I made tackling the ambulance crisis one of my top priorities, and I’m proud that having been an MP for a little over 100 days I’ve already brought the issue to the top of my party and now to the heart of government.”

The debate is expected to begin at 5pm but could be delayed by parliamentary proceedings.