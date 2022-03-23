Appeal for hygiene and dental products for young people as living costs soar

Organisations supporting 18-24-year olds say demand for their services has increased in the last few months as young people feel more anxious or depressed, their feelings exacerbated by rising living costs and the long-term impact of the pandemic.

A survey by In Kind Direct of 320 organisations say the pressures are reaching young people far and wide. It says that according to further research undertaken with YouGov to understand more about social issues that many 18-24 years olds say their financial situation leaves them with no choice but to forego hygiene and dental care products due to budget restraints affecting their self-esteem and confidence.

In Kind Direct is appealing for companies to come forward to help provide such products.

One of the organisations behind the campaign is YMCA Wellington, which provides support to young people in Telford who are homeless or have a housing need.

Staff there say hygiene essentials like deodorant, toothpaste and shower gel mean more than keeping clean.

They say that having access to these products power self-confidence, dignity and fuel learning opportunities as they create a sense of value and self-worth. The difference between being able to afford deodorant or not being able to afford deodorant, could be the difference between having the confidence to attend a job interview or not. Being able to afford period products could be the difference between going to college or staying home and inevitably, falling behind.

Laura Doran from Wellington YMCA said "Our goal is to provide the support and opportunities young people need to start afresh and become valuable, responsible members of the community.

“Many of our young women are on just £57 a week and have to make a choice between buying sanitary products or food. Food always wins.” ​

In Kind Direct believes that everyone deserves access to life’s essentials and that no usable product should go to waste.

Chief executive officer, Rosanne Gray, said: “The stark reality is that hygiene products, which so many of us take for granted each day, are a gateway to confidence, dignity and self-esteem which open up opportunities for thousands of young people in the UK. We are committed to supporting people who are experiencing hygiene poverty by appealing for product donations from corporate organisations, and through our amazing network of charitable organisations – we’ll get these products into the hands of people who need them.’’

​"We are appealing for 13 categories of hygiene products to be donated to support the increasing number of young people in the UK, having to choose between eating, heating and keeping clean.​