Non-executive director of hospital is sought

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital

Bosses say Non-Executive Directors play an important role in providing scrutiny and challenge to the Executive Directors – who are responsible for the day-to-day running of the Oswestry-based hospital.

Harry Turner, Trust Chairman, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for an individual to share their talents and expertise to make a positive difference to the lives of the communities we serve.

“We are seeking candidates with a financial qualification, an excellent track record of achievement within the NHS and, in particular, a values-driven leader with a genuine commitment to our patients.

“This new appointment will complement the skills and expertise of our existing Executive and Non-Executive Directors, as well as providing an opportunity to develop a more diverse representation of the Board of Directors.”

The successful candidate will chair the Audit and Risk Committee and will be expected to commit three days per month, on average, to the role although flexibility will be important. Attendance at the monthly Board of Directors meeting will also be required.

This is a paid position, and the post holder will receive a salary of £13,000 per annum.