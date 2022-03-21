Stars of sport and screen back campaign to get people in Mid Wales healthy

Welshpool's Jim Roberts, left, and Stuart Robinson celebrate after winning the wheelchair rugby gold medal match against the U.S., at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

A survey has been revealed that almost eight out of ten people living in Powys want to improve their health and wellbeing.

The Welsh Government’s Help Us Help You survey found that the biggest priority for people in Powys in 2022 is to improve their health and wellbeing - 78 per cent. This was closely followed by being happy, 54 per cent, and being more active, 46 per cent.

The survey also uncovered that only 27 per cent of people surveyed in Powys exercise regularly. However, 93 percent said they thought they would feel happier if they exercised and moved around more with more than half of people, 54 percent, saying they lived a sedentary lifestyle, spending most of their day sitting down.

Now a campaign aims to encourage people to make simple and easy-to-achieve lifestyle choices to improve our health and wellbeing, including being active and eating well.

Rugby gold medallist Jim Roberts from Welshpool has thrown his weight behind the campaign. The wheelchair rugby legend said: “It doesn’t matter what you choose to do to be active or move more, but you want to try to raise your heart rate and get a little bit breathless. Keeping active by doing something you enjoy – whether that’s a sport like wheelchair rugby, yoga, gardening or long walks - is the best way to improve your physical and mental wellbeing and have fun.”

A spokesperson from Powys Teaching Health Board said: “Regular exercise has proven health benefits for anyone who wants to maintain a healthy lifestyle, lose weight, improve their fitness level, and support their mental well-being. Exercise produces endorphins which make you feel good and can help to improve your mental wellbeing.

"If you lead a healthier lifestyle, you are more likely to live longer and less likely to develop serious illnesses and health conditions. "

The campaign is also being supported by a host of celebrities who want to encourage people across the country to nurture the link between their physical health and mental wellbeing. Stars include Powys’ own Iolo Williams. The television presenter from Llanwyddyn has partnered with Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales to create a family resource that parents can use to get the whole family active outdoors while having fun in their local woodland or park.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden has uploaded a free online dance class to her YouTube channel Amy Dowden Online Dance Class.