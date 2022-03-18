Trio in head shave to raise money for county cancer charity

Joe Raine with Marc and Jack Christian

Marc Christian, from Horton, Telford, was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme – a very rare and aggressive form of brain cancer – before Christmas and is undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre, based at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The regular gym-goer and marathon runner said he wanted to do something to take control of his body and raise awareness about Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Marc said: “I’ve just completed six weeks of daily radiotherapy and am about to start on chemotherapy. I’ve always been very fit and staying in control of my health as far as possible is important to me, I wanted to do something to take control of my situation so I’m shaving my hair off, my son Jack, and son-in-law Joe, are doing it with me.

“I have only got great things to say about the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre, everyone there is wonderful, the system is brilliant, it’s like being wrapped up in a big cloak, all I have to do is turn up and be treated.

“I want to do this to raise funds for the charity and I am delighted at the support given by family and friends so far."

Helen Knight, Head of Fundraising for Lingen Davies, said a very big thank you to Marc, Joe and Jack who will have their heads shaved in tandem on Sunday at Wrekin College where refreshments will be available for all from 10am.

“We hear such incredible stories from our patients and I’m enormously grateful to Marc and his family for their support. Every penny raised will go directly towards helping people throughout Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid-Wales – both cancer patients in the Lingen Davies Centre and out in the wider community,” she added.