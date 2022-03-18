A new pharmacist referral service has been put in place to improve GP access in Shropshire

A pharmacist stocking shelves at a chemist. Photo credit should read: Julien Behal/PA Wire

The NHS GP referral to Community Pharmacist Consultation Service (CPCS) has been introduced in the county to improve access to appointments and provide more convenient treatment closer to patients’ homes.

The service works by referring patients with minor illness to pharmacists for treatment in the first instance – for a same-day appointment – to free up space for complex GP appointments.

Claire Parker, director of partnerships at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCG, said: “The Community Pharmacist Consultation Service (CPCS) will be of huge benefit to many of our patients as it will help to free up GP appointments for patients with more complex health needs.

“Pharmacists are a valuable member of the primary care team in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, alongside our GPs, practice nurses and physiotherapists, and this service will help to utilise their skills even more.

“Pharmacists are highly trained and skilled clinicians, experienced in treating common illnesses and complaints and can provide free, confidential, expert advice.

"Many pharmacies can also prescribe medication and are often open at evenings and weekends."

All referrals to to the service will be managed by a receptionist within the practice and brief details of patient’s minor illness symptoms will be taken.

If the patient then agrees, a referral will be sent to their pharmacy of choice.

Patients will then be telephoned by the Community Pharmacist within an agreed time to discuss symptoms and advise upon treatment options.

Should a patient need to be referred to an alternative service following the consultation, this will then be arranged by the pharmacy.

“This new service is part of our overall aim to raise awareness of the many different and specialist healthcare professionals we have at our disposal within GP practices in the county," Claire said.