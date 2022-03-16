More than £14k raised for cancer charity with music event

Chords Crush Cancer was created by Mark Fielden from Shrewsbury who came up with the idea for the musical extravaganza with his mum Margaret when she was undergoing cancer treatment at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre, at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Sadly Margaret died a few years later but the event has continued in her honour and has so far raised £14,275.

Mark and his fiancée Carly Edwards held the event at the Inn on the Green in Radbrook this year, raising £3,283.

They were joined by musical friends of Mark’s, a magician, and other entertainers.

The pair also held a raffle, and a prize auction with gifts donated by firms across the county and beyond.

Mark said he was delighted at the success of the sixth Chords Crush Cancer event and added that he fully intends to run it all again next year.

“A massive thank you to everyone who gave their time, money and support to this event. It’s a real team effort and I couldn’t do it without my family and Carly pitching in to help. I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved in mum’s memory, and I know what a difference that will make to local cancer patients,” he said.

Anna Williams, Communications and Fundraising Officer for Lingen Davies, said a big thanks to Mark and the Chords Crush Cancer team.

She said: “Raising more than £14,000 is a phenomenal achievement, we’re so grateful to Mark and Carly and their ongoing support for us. Everything we raise goes directly into supporting cancer patients across our region both in the Cancer Centre and out in the community. Last year we launched our LiveLife Cancer Awareness Service which is a free to access programme of work where we get out into the community and help raise awareness about spotting the signs and symptoms of cancer, as well as sharing information about where to turn for help."