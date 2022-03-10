Mental health cafes to hit two year milestone with celebration

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHRIE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06-Jan-16..Addenbrooke House - Telford & Wrekin Council - Telford Council - Telford, Shropshire.

Telford and Wrekin's Mental Health Community will be gathering at Meeting Point house to mark two years of the borough's Calm Cafes on March 12.

The Calm Cafes offer a space for people in mental health crisis to access support in a relaxed and friendly setting.

Run in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council and Telford Mind with funding from Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, the Calm Cafes first launched in January 2020.

Over the past two years, the Calm Cafes have supported hundreds of residents by providing a space to talk, listen and receive emotional and mental health support.

People are encouraged to join the celebrations at Meeting Point House on March 12 between 1pm and 4pm.

People will be able to enjoy cake, entertainment and find out about Telford's mental health support.

Cllr Kelly Middleton, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Public Health and Well-Being, Equalities and Partnerships, said: "We have a number of wonderful community groups who work hard to improve people's mental health.

"As a council, we want to invest in Telford and Wrekin's mental health community, and our partnership with Telford Mind in producing these Calm Cafes is part of this work.

"Earlier in the year, we built on the success of the Calm Cafes by launching a new one specialising in supporting the borough's 10,000 veterans living in Telford and Wrekin.

“We have also expanded the Calm Cafes to include one that provides support to people who are in mental health crisis and who use substances.

“We have brought in knowledgeable community groups who specialise in supporting people in recovery from substance misuse to help run this Calm Cafe.

“Each Calm Cafe does amazing work supporting people during what has been a difficult time for us all following the pandemic.”

Louise Heap, Chief Executive from Telford Mind, said: "It's really important to give that space for people to have conversations about their mental health particularly when they are struggling.

"Calm Cafes allow people who are experiencing mental health crisis to come and say how they are feeling and get that emotional and practical support they need.

"Any one of us can struggle with our mental health, and so anyone can benefit from them.

Telford and Wrekin's Calm Cafes are open every week in the borough on a drop-in basis for those in a mental health crisis.

To find out more and find your nearest one, just search ‘Calm Cafes Telford.’