Hospice reveals plans for £1.2m improvements to patient facilities

Pics in Shrewsbury at Severn Hospice of Chief Executive Heather Tudor and on some in the nursing uniform is also: Becky Farmer (Team Leader for Day Services)

The upgrade at Severn Hospice’s Shrewsbury site will only go ahead if planners approve – and funds permit.

The charity said the ageing building at Bicton Heath has required a long-term programme of investment to ensure the highest standards of care are maintained.

It said the latest project would give every bedroom direct access to the site’s award-winning gardens and all patients their own en suite.

The improvement plan will create an extension for four new bedrooms, adding an extra room overall. The plans include refurbishments to communal areas and provision of more clinical space for nursing staff.

Hospice Chief Executive Heather Tudor said: “Our approach to care means we think about someone’s overall well-being, not just their clinical needs, and we know that something as simple as looking out on nature and having private access to a shower and toilet have a tremendously positive effect on a person.

“We always want to provide the best environment for our patients and these improvements would ensure that anyone staying at Bicton has access to exactly that.”

Two years ago, the hospice consolidated its two wards at Bicton into one.

The changeover maintained the same number of patient rooms but meant that some bedrooms re-commissioned at the time did not have their own en suite or a garden aspect.

Last year the hospice opened a new building to house its community services, recognising that four out of five patients supported by the hospice are living in their own homes.

The new centre provides access to the services they need such as specialist clinics and consultations, complementary therapy and group activities.

It is also home to the hospice’s first café venture, Refresh, whose profits support the charity.

As well as providing consistent standards across the organisation, the investment in Perry Ward also enhances facilities for families and visitors.

The plans include provision for a more private and welcoming entrance for patients being admitted by ambulance, and sustainable energy measures for heating of the new rooms.

If approved by planners any building work would only start when the charity is confident that it has appropriate funding and that essential reserves are protected, said Heather.