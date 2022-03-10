Delay in Ockenden review into Shropshire maternity deaths a "matter of days" - MP told

Lucy Allan MP in the House of Commons

Lucy Allan raised the matter of the delay into the publication of the Ockenden review in the House of Commons and was concerned that the publication would come during the Easter recess, when MPs are not sitting.

The report had been due to be published on March 22 but parliamentary procedures have been cited as the reason for it being pushed back.

Urging ministers to get the report published, Ms Allan said: "My concern is that the publication may now be pushed into the Easter recess."

Leader of the House Mark Spencer MP said that the "Department of Health is working at pace to secure a new date for the publication.

"They have informed me that that they anticipate the delays to be days - rather than weeks - from the original date and I understand that the minister has written to all local MPs to update them on the situation."

He said he would make sure the minister was aware of Ms Allan's question.