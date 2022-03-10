Notification Settings

Delay in Ockenden review into Shropshire maternity deaths a "matter of days" - MP told

Published:

Delays to the publication of a review into maternity deaths and injuries will only be for a matter of days, Telford's MP has been told.

Lucy Allan MP in the House of Commons
Lucy Allan MP in the House of Commons

Lucy Allan raised the matter of the delay into the publication of the Ockenden review in the House of Commons and was concerned that the publication would come during the Easter recess, when MPs are not sitting.

The report had been due to be published on March 22 but parliamentary procedures have been cited as the reason for it being pushed back.

Urging ministers to get the report published, Ms Allan said: "My concern is that the publication may now be pushed into the Easter recess."

Leader of the House Mark Spencer MP said that the "Department of Health is working at pace to secure a new date for the publication.

"They have informed me that that they anticipate the delays to be days - rather than weeks - from the original date and I understand that the minister has written to all local MPs to update them on the situation."

He said he would make sure the minister was aware of Ms Allan's question.

Ms Allan on her website said she is "determined to ensure that the report is not released during parliamentary recess, which would hinder MPs' ability to question ministers about its contents."

Health
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

