Regulator asks for midwife to be struck off over failings in care before newborn's death

Pippa Griffiths being held by her mum, Kayleigh and sister, Brooke with dad, Colin

The Nursing & Midwifery Council has been holding a hearing to decide on a series of failings in the care provided by two Shropshire midwives – Claire Roberts and Joanna Young.

Both had been involved in the care of one-day-old baby, Pippa Griffiths, who died on April 27, 2016, from a Group B strep infection – the most common cause of meningitis in newborns.

Pippa's mother, Kayleigh, had given birth at the family home in Myddle, near Shrewsbury, and had spoken with the midwives to raise concerns that her daughter was not feeding and had brought up brown mucus.

Both midwives worked for Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) at the time.

After Pippa stopped breathing on her mother's lap, she was flown to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford by air ambulance, where she was confirmed dead.

The charges considered by the NMC related to two separate conversations the midwives had with Mrs Griffiths on April 27.

Both were found to have failed to recognise the urgency of a need for medical or midwifery attention for Pippa.

In the case of Ms Roberts the panel found she had effectively tried to cover up over her actions during a 2am call with Mrs Griffiths.

The latest stage of the hearing saw panel chair, David Evans, conclude that Roberts' actions had amounted to misconduct, serious in some cases, and that her fitness to practise is impaired.

NMC solicitor Julian Norman said in light of the findings she requested that Roberts – who has not engaged with the process or attended any hearings – is struck off.

Mr Evans said the "only possible explanation" over her actions over the inaccurate record of a conversation with Mrs Griffiths had been to "protect yourself from disciplinary action".

He added: "This action would be regarded as deplorable by fellow practitioners."

The panel will reconvene on Thursday to announce its sanction on Roberts.

In the case of Ms Young the panel concluded her actions had also amounted to misconduct, and in some cases serious misconduct, but were satisfied in the efforts she has taken to address the failings.

The panel said it believed Ms Young had demonstrated "significant remorse and developed insight" into her involvement in the case.

Because her fitness to practise is not considered impaired she faces no sanction.

Mr Evans said: "The panel is mindful that in the six years since you have worked for a considerable time as a health visitor and and no further concern has been received."

He added that Ms Young had completed "significant training" which had "focused on clinical areas of concern which arose from the incident in 2016".

Mr Evans said: "Although your fitness to practise may have been impaired at the time given all of the above your fitness to practise is not currently impaired."