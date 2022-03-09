MP questions lack of detail of 'A&E Local' plan

Lucy Allan MP at Princess Royal Hospital with the previous Health Secretary Matt Hancock

Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, said people need to know what services will be available at their local hospital.

Ms Allan also voiced scepticism over whether the government will provide significant extra funding being requested for the county's 'Future Fit' hospitals re-organisation – estimated to be £180m more than the £312m already allocated for the project.

It follows letters between the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, and local health bosses, in which the minister asked for clarity over what services would be provided at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford under the 'Future Fit' proposal.

The plan, which is for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and PRH – both of which are managed by Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) – would see the Shrewsbury hospital become home to the county's only full 24-hour A&E.

After concern from local politicians and residents an independent review panel recommended that PRH should have an A&E Local – although ever since the recommendation no firm explanation has been provided over what services it would provide, beyond those provided by the urgent care centre originally planned for the hospital.

An urgent care centre is considered somewhere that deals with patients who have an injury or illness that "is not life or limb threatening, but requires urgent care".

A response to Mr Javid from Mark Brandreth, the interim accountable officer for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group – said: "Urgent treatment services will be available at Telford 24/7 through an “A&E Local” model. SaTH and the CCG as local commissioners will continue to develop a framework of options for outside core hours, which will include agreed protocols for blue light divert or transfer and direct admission protocols where appropriate."

Ms Allan said: "I welcome confirmation that the A&E local at PRH will be 24/7 which needed to be said.

"But it’s hard to understand why it’s still not possible to define what is meant by critical care and what services will be delivered via the A&E local."

She added: "I am not confident that the Future Fit plans will obtain the extra funding that is being sought. Better healthcare is not about cutting edge hospitals, it’s about prevention, early diagnosis and access to care close to home.

"This means better primary care and access to GPs.

"The Health Secretary set out his plans for reform of the NHS today at a keynote speech at Royal College of Physicians and it is clear that his focus is not about spending more and more on hospital care.

"The future is about prevention, personalised care and performance in driving down avoidable diseases and health inequalities.