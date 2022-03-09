Shropshire maternity scandal: Government refuses to give date as review publication delayed

There has been no confirmation of when the review will now be published

It emerged on Tuesday evening that Donna Ockenden, who has been leading the review, had contacted families involved to advise of the delay – speaking of her own disappointment at the development.

The report, which is the second detailing failures in care provided by Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), was due to be published on March 22.

In her letter Ms Ockenden said the delay was due to issues with parliamentary processes needed before the publication.

The government has said that postponement is because it needs to ensure 'Parliamentary indemnity' for the review team – effectively financial legal cover in case legal action is taken against members of the review team over the inquiry.

The process is considered a standard practice for independent reviews – although there are question marks over why it was not in place to allow for the report's scheduled publication on March 22.

The Department of Health and Social Care has declined to comment on why the indemnity was not arranged in advance, to avoid the delay.

Maria Caulfield, the government's Minister for Patient Safety, outlined the reasons for the postponement in a statement.

She said: "The indemnity will cover any sums (including any legal or other associated costs) that members of the review team are liable to pay in relation to legal action brought against them by a third party in respect of liabilities arising from any act done, or omission made, honestly and in good faith, when carrying out activities for the purposes of the review.

"The indemnity will apply to any work carried out from the commencement of the review to its completion in 2022, in accordance with the review terms of reference. The indemnity will cover the contingent liability of any legal action following the publication of the review report and for two years after that date."

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said that they would be looking to get the report published as soon as possible.

He said: “We are committed to getting the families the answers they deserve and our sympathies remain with all those affected.

“We continue to work with the Ockenden Review Team and NHS England and NHS Improvement to ensure the final report is published at the earliest opportunity.”

Two of the families involved in the review have written to Health Secretary Sajid Javid to express their concerns at the delay.

In a letter, Rhiannon Davies and her partner Richard Stanton, and Kayleigh and Colin Griffiths, said: "1,862 families are awaiting this report and will have scheduled in this date for the publication.

"Leave has been arranged which cannot be changed, once again leaving it to families who have fought all along to push for the report to be published on the agreed date."