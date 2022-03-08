Shropshire NHS trust's Gazprom contract worth £5 million over last six years

Contracts with Russian energy firm Gazprom have been in the national spotlight

Provided by data firm Tussell, the figures show that the total public sector spend in the UK with Gazprom between 2016 and 2021 was £107 million.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) accounted for £4.94 million of the spend through contracts with the firm between 2016 and 2021.

The largest annual spend of £1.59 million occurred in 2020.

Telford & Wrekin Council has said it is in the process of cancelling a contract with the firm which it inherited for premises in Newport.

Meanwhile, Powys County Council has said that it is reviewing investments and contracts with Russian firms.

SaTH last week declined to comment on what it is happening to its contract with the energy firm.

However, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the NHS must stop using energy supplied by the Russian-owned firm Gazprom, a senior government source said.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed in the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has been condemned by leaders around the world.

The source said: “Sajid has spoken with NHS England and been clear that trusts need to stop using Gazprom as a supplier.

“He has also requested a wider review of any Russian role in supply chains across the health service.”

It comes after Lord Simon Stevens, former head of NHS England, told the House of Lords that “decarbonising the health sector will take pound notes out of the hands of dictatorial regimes that are engaged in acts of aggression”.

Meanwhile, a number of councils have said they want to end contracts with Gazprom and are considering alternative options.

Local authorities accounted for £29 million – 27 per cent – of the public sector spend with Gazprom over six years.

Suffolk and Manchester were the councils most reliant on Gazprom, each spending more than £4 million within that time.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: “Councils are deeply saddened by the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine and are following the situation closely.

“It is up to individual councils to decide how to act locally but, like many organisations, they will be reviewing what action they might want to take in light of UK sanctions and the ongoing situation.”