Businessman ticking off challenge after challenge to raise funds for charity

Peter at the top of Snowdonia

Peter Stokes, aged 37, from Shropshire has decided not only to take on one epic challenge this year but plans to complete more than a dozen amazing feats.

These range from stepping into the ring for a white collar boxing bout to taking part in the Great North Run, the Three Peaks Challenge, a skydive, and several five and ten kilometre races.

Peter, who was raised in Shifnal but now lives in St Georges, also plans to tackle elite endurance tests such as the gruelling Born Survivor course, which is set by Royal Marine commandos.

By completing a year of gruelling changes he hopes to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Peter said: “My younger sister Charly, who has bi-polar, tackled her greatest fears by signing up for an ultra white collar comedy event, when she had to deliver a five-minute stand-up routine to a live audience of around 500 people.

“Putting herself in the spotlight and under that sort of pressure took her about as far outside her comfort zone as it is possible to get.

"She was so incredibly brave.

“I have had my own mental health challenges during Covid, but she has inspired me to tackle my own challenges, and raise money which will make a difference.”

Peter has already completed a trek to the top of Snowdon this year, and is now in training for his entry into the white collar boxing ring which will take place on March 25.

In April he will take on the first of three ‘Wolf Run’ 10 kilometre races, before the Born Survivor Challenge in May.

His campaign has already earned the backing of local businesses including MTP Flooring, Telford Maintenance Ltd, Teltyres Ltd, Lakeside Plant Garden Centre, Greenfields, SB Sports Physiotherapy, ADL Granite, Neuadd Bridge Caravan Park, and Seymour Manufacturing International.

He said: “No-one signs up for these ultra events without a story or a motivation.

"I have told my wife, Steff, that I want to do something that will really make a difference.

“I could not do this without the support of those around me, including my mum and dad, my group of friends, and, of course, my wife.

"I would also make a particular shout-out to Adam Hilton who is joining me on the challenges this year too.”

“I don’t really want to set myself a target, but so far I have raised nearly £4,000 for the two nominated charities.

"Originally I thought I would be pleased to get £500, and when I passed that mark I cried."