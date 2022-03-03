Shropshire maternity scandal: Family representative slams 'abhorrent' attitude of hospital trust

The trust which manages Royal Shrewsbury Hospital has said it is "determined" to improve maternity services

Lanyon Bowdler's clinical negligence team are currently working on almost 100 cases of potential failings at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (Sath), having had 1,000 enquiries in five years, the firm has said.

It comes after retired consultant Bernie Bentick told of a "bullying and dysfunctional culture" within the trust last week.

Beth Heath, head of the team, said: “We feel very strongly, both from a professional and personal point of view, as Shropshire residents, that serious issues at our hospital trust have still not been adequately addressed. There has been far too much tragedy and there is still so much grief in our local community.

“We recently established a specialist team dedicated to working with families who feel they did not receive an acceptable standard of care, and we are currently actively working on nearly 100 cases.

“From our experience, there are a number of recurring themes, such as failures in monitoring the baby’s heart rate, failing to err on the side of caution, failing to involve more senior members of the team, failing to expedite delivery, as well as mothers not been listened to and their requests for C-sections being ignored or denied.

“Senior doctors are not involved enough, and many cases relate to poor communication between midwives, junior doctors and consultants. It was particularly interesting to hear the views of retired consultant Bernie Bentick, who highlighted the poor culture within the trust.

“The attitude at times of the trust has been abhorrent – blaming mothers for the loss or injury to their child. The guilt that these women have then carried with them as a result is unimaginable.

“As a firm we have received in the region of 1,000 enquiries over the past five years from families who feel let down by their hospitals. It’s extremely worrying that we are still getting enquiries on such a regular basis.

“The changes required to maternity services at this trust are numerous and must be meaningful and sustained. The problems have persisted for so many years that making such changes will take time. They need to rebuild trust within the local community and this is not something that can be done overnight."